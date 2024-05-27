Railway traffic hit between TS, AP as goods train derails

Hyderabad: Train traffic between the two Telugu states was hit following the derailment of a goods train on Sunday afternoon at Vishnupuram Railway Station of Nalgonda district.



According to SCR officials, two wagons of a goods train derailed at VishnupuramRailway Station in Nalgonda district on Sunday. The South Central Railway diverted a few trains and rescheduled one more train. The SCR officials said that efforts are on to restore normal operations.

Meanwhile, following the disruption of the train traffic between the two Telugu states, the Secunderabad station platforms were crowded with passengers who had turned up to take trains departing from Secunderabad. Many were seen leaving the station disappointed following the diversion and rescheduling of the trains. Some passengers took up the issue on X and blamed the railway authorities for the delay of train services.

“I and my family have been waiting for Train no. 12805, which was supposed to arrive at Secunderabad Station at 6:30 pm. But, it has been two hours that we are waiting for the train and it was announced that the train has been rescheduled to 9 pm, said Ramesh, a passenger.

Train no. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express has been diverted via Pagidipalli-Kazipet-Warangal-Kondapalli-Vijayawada.

Train no. 17016 Secunderabad-BhubaneswarVishakha Express has been diverted via Pagidipalli-Kazipet-Warangal-Kondapalli-Vijayawada. Similarly, Train no. 12795 Vijayawada-Lingampalli Intercity Express was scheduled to depart from Vijayawada at 5.30 pm, but has been rescheduled to 6.30 pm due to the derailment of the goods train, the SCR added.