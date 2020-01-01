Trending :
Rainfall predicted in parts of Telangana for next 5 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall in parts of Telangana for the next five days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rainfall in parts of Telangana for the next five days. The officials also attributed the reason due to the formation of trough with a cyclonic circulation over northern Telangana.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad has witnessed light showers. Shaikpet in the city has received the highest rainfall of 3 mm followed by Quthbullahpur at 2.8 mm, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The rainfall brought a dip in the temperature and will further see a decrease in the coming days. "The winter is delayed by a few weeks due the delay in arrival of Northeasterly winds," said an IMD official adding that the winter is expected to set in his month.

