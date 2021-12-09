Rainfall predicted in Telangana in next 2 days

Moderate rains predicted in Telangana in the next two days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Due to the presence of trough from Srilanka to West central Bay of Bengal for about 0.9 kilometre from sea-level, the state is likely to witness rainfall on Thursday and Friday.



However, dry weather conditions are prevailed in the state on Saturday, the IMD added.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Kohir in Sangareddy district has recorded the minimum temperature of 14.9 degree Celsius while Jaina in Jagtial recorded the maximum of 34.9 degree Celsius. While in Hyderabad, the minimum temperature of 17.6 degree Celsius was recorded at University of Hyderabad and the maximum temperature of 32.9 degree Celsius recorded at Maitrivanam.