Rainfall to lash Hyderabad for two more days

Hyderabad is expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning during the night, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weathermen attributed the reason to the trough over Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala which leads to the light rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds.

On Saturday, Wajedu, Mangapeta, Kannaigudem of Medaram of Mulugu district received light rainfall. Bayyaram, Karkagudem of Bhadradri and Akenapalli of Peddapalli received light showers. The IMD predicted rainfall till April 12.

On the other hand, Ramnagar and Bhoraj in Adilabad witnessed 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

