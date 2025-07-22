Rains: DC says proactive steps taken to avoid public inconvenience

Wanaparthy: Inview of the rains, collector Adarsh Surabhi said on Monday that proactive steps have been taken in the district to avoid any inconvenience to the public. Surabhi, additional collector (revenue) G Venkateshwarlu, and other relevant officials participated in the video conference addressed by CM A Revanth Reddy, along with his Cabinet colleagues to issue several guidelines and alerts.

Following the video conference, the collector instructed the Civil Supplies officer to prepare a plan for ration card distribution from July 25 to August 10 mandal-wise. He directed a meeting with fertiliser shop owners to ensure display boards showing fertiliser availability are set up. Agriculture officers should monitor this and act against shops that do not comply. Regarding water for agriculture, Agriculture and Irrigation officials must coordinate to release water based on farmers’ requirements. Weather forecasts must be updated regularly to concerned officials. Measures should be taken to set up a control room for disaster management. The Irrigation department should submit daily inflow and outflow reports. Health officials should stay alert about infectious diseases. Officials from various departments participated in the meeting.