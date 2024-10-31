Raj Pakala appears before police for questioning in drugs case

Hyderabad: Businessman Raj Pakala, who is also the brother-in-law of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, appeared before the Mokila police for questioning on Wednesday in a case registered against him after a raid at his farmhouse at Janwada on the city outskirts. He was accompanied by his lawyer.

On October 26, Narsingi police, along with sleuths of the excise department, raided a party at a Janwada farmhouse. At the party, an associate of Raj Pakala, Vijay Madduri, tested positive for cocaine. The police seized foreign liquor, IMFL liquor, and beer, along with casino games. The Mokila police booked a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Telangana Gaming Act.

However, Pakala evaded police questioning, leading the police to put a notice on his house at Orion Villas in Raidurgam. As per the notice, under Section 35(3) of BNSS, Pakala had to appear before the police on October 28 along with address proofs, and they were asked to submit evidence related to the case.

The same day, Pakala approached the Telangana High Court seeking protection against arrest, and the court restrained the police from taking coercive steps against Raj Pakala in the case. They directed him to appear before the police in two days and cooperate with the investigation.