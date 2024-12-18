Raja Singh demands govt to drop new OH building plan

Hyderabad; T Raja Singh (BJP) on Tuesday demanded the government withdraw its proposal of constructing a new Osmania Hospital building at Goshamahal Stadium.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, he said already there was a big land adjacent to the existing building of the hospital. The government can construct the hospital there. The Goshamahal stadium is the only big playground in the constituency; people of all ages have physical activity in the ground every day. Besides, several spiritual programme like Bhagwath Kathas, and cultural programmes are taken up there.

Singh said the locality was already crowded with narrow roads, and bringing a hospital would make it more congested. “If there is a dreadful disease like Covid, people living in the nearby areas will have to suffer a lot,” he said, urging the government to withdraw its proposal.

Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) demanded the government release scholarship amounts of students. He said the post- and pre-matric scholarships were not being provided to students for the last four years. The colleges were not giving certificates to students as they were not getting the scholarship amounts. The MIM would lead a big protest, taking along parties like BRS, BJP, and CPI, demanding the release of scholarships because student suicides were three times more than farmer suicides. Mohammed Mubin (MIM) demanded the government construct a foot-over bridge at Nehru Zoological Park in the wake of heavy traffic because of two flyovers culminating at the park.

K Venkatesh (BRS) demanded the government speed up ten per cent work on the 6-number junction flyover, as work had been on for the last six years.