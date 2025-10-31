Rajagopal Reddy denies rumours switching of loyalties

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has denied reports that he is changing party. The MLA clarified that whenever he wants to take any political decision, he will hold a press meet and announce it. He expressed anger over the false propaganda about changing party.

"People from my own party and outside parties are deliberately spreading false information about me that I am changing parties. People should not believe the false information. If I take any decision, I will hold a press meet and announce it myself," he clarified.

"I am currently a sincere Congress worker and MLA. I will work only as per the decision of the party leadership. As a disciplined Congress party leader and worker, I will abide by whatever decision the leadership takes. I have no other idea except for the development of Munugode. Don't believe the bad news coming against me on social media," Rajagopal Reddy said.