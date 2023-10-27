Rajagopal Reddy’s re-entry throws Munugode aspirants in0.to a tizzy

Munugode : Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy re-joining the Congress party has unsettled the party aspirants of Munugode Assembly constituency. Within a day after joining, the former BJP leader called on K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary in Delhi and will be formally joining the party in presence of Rahul Gandhi on October 27. Rajagopal who is likely to get the Munugode seat has created a flutter in the constituency, as the aspirants started raising objections. Ch Krishna Reddy the top aspirant has declared himself as the candidate, while others including Palvai Sravanthi and P Kailash Neta remain at unease and are lobbying in Delhi. “I request the party to recognise the loyalist and give a seat for a BC candidate like me,” said Kailash.

These three leaders were also the top aspirants following Reddy’s exit from the party in 2022. While Sravanthi who received the ticket unsuccessfully contested in the byelections of Munugode last year, the other two who applied once again were the aspirants. “Rajagopal Reddy is a tall leader who can contest from anywhere in Telangana. My area of influence is Munugode, I request him to leave this constituency for me,” said Krishna Reddy while organising a meeting of leaders as part of a show of strength in Choutuppal.

The statements made by Rajagopal that he will be contesting from Munugode if the party gives him ticket has already started making speculation. “I shall be contesting from Munugode once again and if the party high command gives me a chance I am also ready to take on KCR from Gajwel,” he asserted.

During the run up to the byelections in 2022, the party has already lost some leaders including the aspirant Palle Ravi Kumar. The journalist turned politician Ravi hailing from Goud caste after joining BRS is now serving as chairman of the Telangana State Toddy Tapper Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited. He had cautioned the party that failure to choose a BC candidate for byelection would be detrimental for the prospects of the party in the constituency during the run up for polls last year.