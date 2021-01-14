Rajendranagar: A Driver Injures A One-Year-Old Kid With His Negligence

A major accident was reported at Rajendranagar Upper Palli. The car went over a boy who was playing outside his house in Ashok Vihar Colony. The boy survived the crash. The boy's parents were horrified when the accident happened. The boy's parents rushed him to the hospital immediately and with the treatment he survived from this deadly accident.

However, scenes of the accident were recorded on CCTV cameras there. Yesterday afternoon the boy was playing in front of the house. Just then a car pulled out of the apartment parking lot. The driver went straight into the car not noticing what the boy was playing outside. The boy was seriously injured when the car overturned on him. The kid's face and arms were slightly scratched. Police identified the driver of the car based on CCTV footage. A case has been registered against car driver Akhilesh following a complaint by his parents. But the police even scolded the parents. They said it is the parents' responsibility to keep an eye on their children while they are playing outside.

The boy's father was angry with the car owner and registered the case. He said that dashing his son in the car was not the best way to go, at least not without stopping the car. He warned that it would not be appropriate to act inhumanely and flee away.