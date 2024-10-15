  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rajnath Singh Thanks Telangana for Radar Support

Rajnath Singh Thanks Telangana for Radar Support
x
Highlights

Union Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude to the Telangana government for its cooperation in establishing a radar station in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Union Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude to the Telangana government for its cooperation in establishing a radar station in Vikarabad. He emphasized that national security should not be a subject of political debate and praised the efforts of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in making the project a reality.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh highlighted the significance of the radar station for the country's defense and security, commending the Telangana government’s support. He acknowledged Revanth Reddy's dedication, stating that his contribution to this project is commendable.

The foundation stone for the radar station was laid on the birth anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, making the occasion even more special. The Union Minister reiterated the importance of such strategic infrastructure for enhancing national defense capabilities and thanked everyone involved in the project's progress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick