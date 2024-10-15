Rajnath Singh Thanks Telangana for Radar Support

Vikarabad: Union Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude to the Telangana government for its cooperation in establishing a radar station in Vikarabad. He emphasized that national security should not be a subject of political debate and praised the efforts of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in making the project a reality.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh highlighted the significance of the radar station for the country's defense and security, commending the Telangana government’s support. He acknowledged Revanth Reddy's dedication, stating that his contribution to this project is commendable.

The foundation stone for the radar station was laid on the birth anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, making the occasion even more special. The Union Minister reiterated the importance of such strategic infrastructure for enhancing national defense capabilities and thanked everyone involved in the project's progress.