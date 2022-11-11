Ramagundam fertiliser factory a big boon to TS

Gadwal: The fertilizer factory which is going to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramagundam is a big boon to the farmers of Telangana, said D K Aruna, the national vice-president of BJP.

The plant would provide fertilisers at low cost to the farming community across the country and Telangana in particular. With the efforts of central government led by PM Narendra Modi, fertilisers like urea and others will be available to the farmers at subsidised prices, said the BJP Leader. "CM KCR who had supported Prime minister earlier is now playing dirty politics for petty political gains. He is unable to digest the field level strengthening of BJP in Telangana and is resorting to all sorts of political gimmicks to defame BJP, but people are wise and will teach the TRS party a befitting lesson when time comes," she said. She informed that with the launch of the factory, the Central government would have opened five new fertiliser factories. The Prime Minister is striving hard to make farming profitable by providing fertilisers at low costs as well as save lakhs of crores of rupees by reducing the imports.

Slamming at the false propaganda of TRS party and the state government that the Centre has not sent any invite to the Chief Minister KCR for the event of Prime Minister's visit to Ramagundam to attend the inauguration of the fertilizer factory, Aruna said that the TRS party was resorting to the false propaganda to misguide the public. She criticised KCR and the TRS leaders that if they went and met PM Modi, they fear that the BJP may gain fame and displace them. She said that the TRS leaders and the party had no notion of development and except the idea of spending huge sums of money to purchase votes and win elections, as was done in Munugodu bypolls.

"TRS leaders by confronting the BJP's central government are making blunders and losing great development opportunities for the state. I advise them to maintain cordial relations with the central government so that Telangana people can benefit," she urged.

District BJP president Ramachandra Reddy, State working committee member Nandinne Prakash Rao, town president Bandala Venkata Ramulu, councilor Thyagaraju, DTDC Narasimha, Rajasekhar Reddy and others were present at the press meet.