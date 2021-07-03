Ramagundam: State to get largest floating solar plant

Ramagundam: NTPC has become India's first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy. NTPC looks to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. The country's largest power producer is also aiming 10% reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

Actualizing NTPC's ambitious renewable energy capacity addition plan, NTPC-Ramagundam is constructing the 100-MW Floating Solar PV Project at its balancing reservoir. Largest in the segment in India, the Floating Solar Project spreads over 450 acres of water surface with estimated budget of Rs. 423 crores.

"NTPC is focusing on renewable energy. As part of this, here at Ramagundam, we are constructing the environment friendly 100-MW Floating Solar PV. This plant does not require any additional land," says Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana), NTPC. He further added, "The commissioning of this Solar Project could have been completed by this time but was delayed because of Covid. Covid has affected both the supply of material and deployment of manpower. Now, we are planning to commission in phased manner. Our immediate target is to commission 15 MW by the end of July 2021 and then 10-15 MW in every subsequent month." Meanwhile, few months ago, Hardeep Singh Dang, hon'ble Minister, New & Renewable Energy, Madhya Pradesh paid a visit to the 100-MW Floating Solar project site at NTPC-Ramagundam reservoir to get the first hand experience as they are planning to execute the world's largest 600-MW floating solar project at Omkareshwar, MP.