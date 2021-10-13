  • Menu
Ramagundem: Durga puja begins at NTPC

Puja held on the occasion of Sasthi at Chacha Nehru Park of NTPC-Ramagundam Township on Tuesday

Saradiya Durga Puja celebrations began at Chacha Nehru Park of NTPC-Ramagundam Township on October 11.

The Park was endowed with a colorful festive look much to the delight of the visitors. CGM-Ramagundam & Telangana Sunil Kumar; NTPC Senior Officials, office bearers of Deepthi Mahila Samithi and township residents attended the auspicious Durga Bodhan followed by Adhibas Puja rituals.

The occasion also marked with fun games and in-house cultural programs.

The festivity will continue for five-day (Mahasasthi to Vijaya Dashmi) in a restricted manner.

