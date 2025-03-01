Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jayanti Celebrated with Devotion in Sankapuram

Sanka puram village witnessed grand celebrations of spiritual guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jayanti on Saturday under the auspices of the Ramakrishna Seva Samithi. As part of the event, a newly constructed Ramakrishna Meditation Hall in the village was inaugurated, where a portrait of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was placed and garlanded as a tribute. Devotees performed special pujas and bhajans, followed by the distribution of theertha prasadam to all attendees.

On this occasion, Ramakrishna Seva Samithi member Satyanarayana Krishna emphasized that Ramakrishna Paramahamsa taught the essence of all religions as one and the same. He encouraged everyone to cultivate spiritual values and devotion towards the divine.

Several members of the Ramakrishna Seva Samithi, including Gopal, Brahmaiah, Veerabhadrudu, and Ramudu, actively participated in the event. The celebration also saw enthusiastic participation from villagers like Kamal, Eshwaranna Goud, Thimmappa, Pullaki Ramudu, Nagaraju, Narasimhulu, and Veeranna Goud. The event was a reflection of unity, devotion, and spiritual harmony in the village.