Ramappa temple: Telangana strived hard for heritage tag

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao interacting with the media persons in Warangal on Sunday
x

Warangal: The State Government has succeeded in promoting the historical Ramappa temple which has been inscribed as UNESCO's World Heritage Site in the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee at Fuzhou in China on Sunday, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons here, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was instrumental in projecting the greatness of the Ramappa Temple so as to clinch the coveted world heritage site tag.

Errabelli said that despite its universal value, Ramappa temple that houses Lord Rudreshwara Swamy was neglected a lot in the combined Andhra Pradesh.

The erstwhile rulers failed to project the Kakatiya temple at the world stage. He thanked Russia for its support in achieving the UNESCO tag.

"It's a glorious moment for the Warangalites and in fact for the two Telugu-speaking States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – as Ramappa temple is inscribed as a world heritage site," Errabelli said.

The Minister recalled the government's measures in projecting the temple's universal values.

