Ramarthi Gopi highlights civic woes, seeks mandate for change

Nizamabad: Congress corporator candidate Ramarthi Gopi appealed to women of the 7th Division to give him an opportunity to work for the overall development of the area, stating that progress is possible only with the support of the ruling Congress party. He was addressing a meeting of women organised at SRM Function Hall in Vivekananda Nagar Colony on Sunday, along with senior Congress leader Gujja Rajeshwari.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramarthi Gopi said the 7th Division had remained backward for several years due to a lack of proper development. He pointed out that residents were facing multiple issues, including poor road infrastructure, open and underground drainage problems, inadequate street lighting, shortage of sanitation workers, menace of stray dogs and mosquitoes, absence of ration shops and lack of primary health centres such as Basti Dawakhanas.

He assured that these long-pending problems could be resolved within five years with the backing of the Congress government. Urging voters to support him, he appealed to the people to cast their votes in favour of the Congress hand symbol and ensure a decisive victory.

Senior Congress leader Gujja Rajeshwari said that Ramarthi Gopi was the right leader to transform the 7th Division and that his victory would change the face of the area. She said he was not a leader who appeared only during elections, but someone who had consistently worked for the division over the past five years.

She noted that he had identified local problems, coordinated with district Congress leaders and secured nearly Rs 4 crore in funds, leading to the initiation of development works. She expressed confidence that, if elected as corporator, he would remain accessible to the people and expedite long-delayed works.

A large number of women from the division participated in the programme and expressed interest in the issues raised.