Rammohan releases Congess manifesto

Pargi: Vikarabad DCC President T Rammohan Reddy released Congress manifesto for municipal elections at his residence here on Friday. Reddy said, all the development in Pargi was done during congress tenure and criticised TRS lacking in development.

He expressed Congress winning municipal elections and there by gaining strength in public. "Municipalities would be developed as most serving centers. Municipal tax would be exempted for those whose houses area is 500 sq ft.

Building regularasation scheme would be implemented. Free drinking water supply to those holding white ration cards. Amenities including internal roads, underground drainage system and LED streetlights would be provided," he added. Congress mandal president Narayana Reddy, Sadar Yousuf, Shoeb, Nagavardhan, Riyaz and others were present.