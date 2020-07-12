Ramp up facilities for Covid quarantined patients: Gudur Narayana Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded that the State government improve facilities for the Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at their homes under quarantine.

Narayana Reddy, in a media statement on Saturday, alleged that over 15,000 coronavirus patients and thousands of others who have been quarantined under suspicion were not being provided proper healthcare. He said that the Covid-19 Home Quarantine Kit was inadequate as it does not have mandatory Oximeter and other life saving medicines. He asked Oximeter was essential not only for confirmed patients, but also for the suspects to check oxygen saturation levels at regular intervals. In the absence of an Oximeter, it would be difficult for the patients or suspect to know whether or not they need oxygen support. However, he said that the State government has completely neglected this essential element from the Home Quarantine Kit.

He also pointed out the supply of Oximeters at the Covid-19 hospitals was inadequate. He said only one or two Oximeters were available for each ward. Therefore, it was becoming the source of infection as the same equipment is being used for all patients in the ward.

The Congress leader welcomed the return of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. He said that the Chief Minister should now focus on improving the medical facilities at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospitals, NIMS and other hospitals in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases.