Ranga Kiran calls on UM Bandi

District BJP unit chief KV Ranga Kiran on Thursday called on Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar during which he offered Lord Rama Prasadam and a shawl to the latter.

Kothagduem: District BJP unit chief K V Ranga Kiran on Thursday called on Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar during which he offered Lord Rama Prasadam and a shawl to the latter.

He congratulated the Union Minister for undertaken the Bhavani Deeksha during the Navaratri celebrations for the first time.

