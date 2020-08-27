Ranga Reddy: Cheetah spotted again in Rajendranagar

Ranga Reddy: A Cheetah has been spotted in Rajendranagar once again, on Tuesday night. It was spotted near Agriculture University, NIRD and attacked the cattle. The people in the locality are panic-stricken. The police informed about the Cheetah to the forest officers and the officers are tracing the movements of Cheetah with the help of CCTV cameras.

Earlier, a leopard was found on a road in Mailardevpally area in Rajendranagar and Chilkur. Tension was evident among the people of Rajendranagar, Katedan and Agricultural University area because the cheetah was spotted number of times.

First it was spotted on May 14 at Milardevlapally and again on June 3 in Rajendranagar. The cheetah is being spotted more often in this areas so, the public is panicking. They are frightened to step out of their houses.