Ranga Reddy district RTC incurs 70-crore loss

Ranga Reddy: The lockdown due to corona pandemic has badly affected the public transport sector, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). TSRTC has incurred a loss of Rs 70.14 crores in the district.



The government has permitted to run the buses in the district but the services of city buses remained suspended.

There is a movement of about 652 buses of 6 depots in the district with the remaining being suspended since March 22 but it has been observed that though the buses are running in Shadnagar, people are not utilising the services. The depots which buses are servicing from include Shadnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar, Hayathnagar and Maheswaram across the district which together chart 1.93 kms through 297 routes, helping 2.36 lakh passengers reach their destination every day. On an average, the TSRTC used to earn Rs 53.96 lakh.

Now a days, the buses have been running for emergency services and dropping the medical staff and sanitation workers to their places free of cost.

As an alternative source for income, the hard-hit TSRTC has been resorting to providing cargo and parcel services. Six to seven buses running from Rajendranagar, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam depos are providing these services. But the expected revenue has not been yielded until now.

Earlier, TSRTC had faced a loss of crores of rupees due to the strike put up by its employees. While the corporation had been trying to recover from those losses, this pandemic has further pushed TSRTC into a deep hole of debt. TSRTC has incurred heavy losses within the span of 6 months.