Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributes Bathukamma sarees

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributed Bathukamma sarees to women at Anand function hall in Ameerpet municipal corporation limits on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the Telangana government is distributing the sarees to women throughout the State on the occasion of Bathukamma festival. These sarees are being given as a token of gift from the government to the women in the State. The government is providing livelihood to the hand weavers in Sircilla district.

Meerpet municipal corporation Mayor Durga Deeplal Chowhan, Deputy Mayor Thigala Vikram Reddy, Commissioner Suman Rao, Kandukur RDO Ravinder Reddy, Balapur MRO Srinivas Reddy and local leaders participated in the programme.