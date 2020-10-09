Ranga Reddy: High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan virtually inaugurates special fast track court

Ranga Reddy: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan inaugurated a special fast track court which enables to provide justice to victims through POCSO and rape laws for women and children through a video conference at the Shadnagar court on Thursday.

On this occasion, the judge said that the government has set up special fast-track courts to ensure justice for victims in cases of increasing harassment of women and children in the society. 6 special fast track courts in Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Gadwala and Shadnagar are inaugurated.

There are 887 POCSO and rape cases pending in the Mahabubnagar joint district, while 106 cases were pending in Shadnagar. He expressed his indignance and said that the harassment against the women and children are increasing. So, the government has introduced the POCSO act for protecting and reducing the such cases.

Mahabubnagar Principal District and Sessions Judge

S Premawati; Principal District and Sessions Judge P Vasant; Shadnagar Senior Civil Judge J Kavitha; Ranga Reddy District additional collector Harish, Shadnagar judges Shamprasad, Asha Rani; Shamshabad women additional DCP P Indira; Local Bar Association president M Satyanarayana Yadav, Mehendar Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Abdul Kareem, Rajgopal, Anjaiah Yadav, Sabiya Sultana and other lawyers were also present.