Ranga Reddy: Man dies of stroke in RTC bus

Ranga Reddy: An old man died due to heart stroke in the RTC bus which was travelling from Mahabubnagar to Shadnagar on Thursday. According to the Shadnagar police, Miriyala Singotam (76), a resident of Jadcherla was travelling to Shadnagar in an RTC bus.



After reaching the Shadnagar Depot, he did not get down, so the staff informed Shadnagar police. They immediately shifted him to the hospital and the doctors informed that he died due to a heart attack. On the basis of a complaint filed by his son-in-law, Chandrashekar police registered the case and started investigating the case.