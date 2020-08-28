Ranga Reddy: MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleges land scam, demands CBI enquiry

Ranga Reddy: The farmers who have lost their lands for the Yacharam pharma city protested in front of the Turkayamjal RDO office on Thursday. Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and ex MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy extended their support and participated in the strike.



On this occasion, MP Komatireddy said that the government has purchased the land from farmers for Rs 16 lakh and sold the land to the industrialist for Rs 1.5 crores. Stating that in this way the government has purchased 18,000 acres of land and a scam of Rs 10,000 crores has taken place, he demanded for a CBI enquiry.

He also said that the Central government has granted only three permissions for the construction of the pharma city and other permissions are not yet granted. Informing that he will raise the issue in the parliament on September 14 he said that he will request the Central government to cancel all the permissions. If 1,000 pharma industries are bulit in the pharma city, that will affect the environment and people adversely, he added. The lands from the farmers are being purchased at a low cost and sold to the industrialists at a higher cost. Thus, a scam of Rs 10,000 crores has taken place to which we will support the farmers and fight them. The farmers had been threatened and their lands have been taken away even after their denial. Thus, he demanded the construction of pharma city to be cancelled.

Later they also submitted a letter to Turkayamjal RDO requesting the cancellation of the permissions for construction of pharma city. Ex-MPPs, Malreddy Ramreddy, Marri Niranjan Reddy and other leaders were also present.