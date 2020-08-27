Ranga Reddy: No registration for non-layout, LRS plots

Ranga Reddy: The Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration Department has issued orders that non- layout and non-LRS plots will be registered from Wednesday.

According to the GO G2/257/2019 which is issued on August 26, 2020, the registration for non-layout and non-LRS plots will not be done throughout the State.

The buildings which are constructed without permission will not be registered. This notice has been displayed in Sub-register offices throughout the State.

People who have purchased non-layout and non-LRS plots are worried due to the orders issued by the government.