Ranga Reddy: Rachakonda police launches 'last ride service'

Ranga Reddy: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat flagged off the 'last ride service' vehicle at Rachakonda Commissionerate, Neredmet on Saturday. Feed The Needy organisation launched its free last ride services in Rachakonda during the coronavirus outbreak, following the distress of transferring a departed patient body from the Hospital to the crematorium.



The services will be free of cost and will cater to carry dead bodies of Covid or Non-Covid, belonging to any caste or creed. The service will be available from morning 8 am to evening 6 pm and we will also take care of cremation of any deceased body where any near or dear ones are not available to take care of last rights of their loved ones. Any citizens can avail the service by calling on 7995404040 or 9490617234 to avail the services.

Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated Feed The Needy organisation and said that, Feed The Needy is a team of 10 IT professionals, who are serving the society for many years. During the Covid pandemic this team has been on ground from day 1 helping to feed migrant and daily wage labourers, also helped to arrange transport to their natives. From March 22 to May 31, they provided food and ration to the needy and migrant people. Rachakonda police have provided 50,000 food packets and 35,000 ration, grocery kits all over Hyderabad and in some other cities within the country during the lockdown. Many police officials also participated in the programme.