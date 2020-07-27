Ranga Reddy: Sabitha Indra Reddy lays stone for Rythu Vedika construction

Ranga Reddy: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone for Rythu Vedika construction on Sunday in Chinchalpet village of Chevella constituency and inaugurated the 17 CC cameras worth Rs 2.50 lakh installed.

She said that Rythu Vedikas are being constructed across the State with a budget of Rs 520 crore and these will be held via video conference using the latest technologies and officials will be available to help farmers at any time.

She also said that CM KCR is bringing up more schemes to help farmers.

District Additional Collector Mothilal, Agriculture officer Gopal, ZTPC Kale Jayama, MPP Kale Bhavani, Moinabad ZPTC Kale Srikanth, Society Chairman Ramreddy and local leaders were among others present.