Ranga Reddy: Saplings planted at Bagicha Agricultural farm

State Sarpanch Union forum vice-president Mudigonda Manjula Ravi Yadav planted saplings in the Bagicha Agricultural farm in Himayathnagar on Sunday

Ranga Reddy: State Sarpanch Union forum vice-president Mudigonda Manjula Ravi Yadav planted saplings in the Bagicha Agricultural farm in Himayathnagar on Sunday.

This programme was organised by the Bagicha Welfare Association Union. Manjula said that people like to stay in pleasant environment and that is why everyone should plant saplings.

Bagicha Welfare Association general secretary Chandu, ward member Mala Yadaiah and other leaders were among others who participated in the programme.

