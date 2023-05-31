Rangareddy: BJP leader criticises State government performance

Rangareddy : State BJP leader and Shadnagar Constituency Incharge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy addressed a mandal working group meeting at the Keshampet mandal centre on Tuesday. Alongside prominent party members, he discussed the achievements of the central government while criticising the corruption and family politics of the K Chandrashekar Rao led State government.



During his address, he praised the democratic governance provided by the central government over the past nine years. He highlighted various initiatives undertaken, including the distribution of 9 crore gas cylinders to 3.5 crore households, the construction of 12 crore toilets, and the provision of 9 crore gas connections to uplift the welfare of the poor across the country. He also mentioned the allocation of one lakh crore rupees for national expenditure.

Shifting focus to the State government, he expressed disappointment over its failure to fulfill promises made to the people. He specifically mentioned unfulfilled guarantees such as providing three acres of land for Dalits, constructing double-bedroom houses for the poor, and implementing loan waivers. Accusing the state government of corruption and engaging in family politics, he emphasised the hardships faced by the people due to unpaid bills. He firmly believed that the time is near when people will unite against such practices and strive for positive change.

Later in the meeting, he announced the upcoming Maha Sampark Abhiyan program, scheduled to be held from May 30 to June 30 nationwide. The program aims to actively engage with the public, discussing the welfare funds provided by the central government and exposing alleged corruption within the state government. He called for active participation in the programme to ensure its success and urged the public to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections, both in the Shadnagar constituency and the State.

Several BJP leaders, including Allam Pratap Reddy, Jai Pal Reddy, Srikanth, Venkateswar G, Mahesh, Vignesh, Venugopal, Pandu Ranga Reddy, Raghavender, Koti, Sai Prasad, and Srikanth Reddy, were present during the meeting.