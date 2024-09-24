Rangareddy eagerly awaits establishment of ITIs

Rangareddy: The Telangana government’s proposed ambitious plan to set-up Industrial Training Institutions (ITI) in every Assembly constituency in the state has stoke a debate among the people in Rangareddy district where seven out of total eight constituencies have no facility.

Unlike Hyderabad district where eight out of a total eighteen ITIs are running under the government supervision, the neighbouring Rangareddy district has 19 such facilities. However, all these facilities are private in nature barring one in Shadnagar which is performing under government supervision.

Surprisingly, two constituencies such as Rajendranagar and Serilingampally didn’t even have a private ITI to serve the local students dreaming of a future in the industrial sector.

Out of a total eight constituencies in the Rangareddy district, only Shadnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, L.B. Nagar, Kalwakurthy, Chevella and Maheshwaram constituencies have at least one private industrial training institution.

“Despite having a huge number of students pursuing academics in different schools and colleges and adequate land and infrastructure, the Rajendernagar constituency was deprived of ITI facility so far,” said Pacha Srinivasulu, president National Educational Wing.

Local students, he further said, have to travel either to Hyderabad on the north or Shadnagar on the extreme South to pursue industrial skills if they are dreaming to have a future in the industrial sector.

“There is an adequate land parcel available very opposite to Reddy College at Patikunta in Rajendranagar which could be utilized to set-up an Industrial Training Institute with required infrastructure and it could be an ideal place to help local students pursue industrial skill,” he maintained.

Welcoming the government’s move to set up constituency wise ITIs, the leaders of the labour union in the city argue that adequate number of faculty and sufficient amount of infrastructure is also necessary to ensure a fully operational ITIs in every assembly segment.

“We urged the government to take up filling of vacant posts under different trades in proposed ITIs to encourage students to take the admissions in desired trades,” maintained K.Shamsunder, Training Officer, Government I.T.I. Old City.