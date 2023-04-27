Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy directs officials to expedite double bedroom house scheme

Rangareddy : State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has directed officials to accelerate the construction of double bedroom houses for eligible beneficiaries in the district. During a review meeting held on Wednesday, the Minister emphasized the importance of the scheme, which is a major initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide housing for the poor.

The Minister instructed officials to ensure that construction work is completed quickly and that houses are provided to eligible beneficiaries.

In cases where contractors were not available, alternative routes for construction were to be explored. The importance of providing basic facilities such as roads, fresh water, electricity, and drainage in the areas where new houses are being constructed was also emphasized.

The officials were advised to ensure that the houses are handed over to deserving beneficiaries with all necessary facilities.

The Minister also sought details about the progress of the completed houses in the district.

Present at the meeting were District Collector Harish, Additional Collector Prateek Jain, Serilingampally MLA and Government Whip Arikepudi Gandhi, LB Nagar MLA and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Chairman Sudhir Reddy, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, RDOs Venkatachari, Rajeshwari, Venugopal, Suraj, Industries Department/Housing Officer Rajeshwar Reddy, and other concerned officials.