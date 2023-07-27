RANGAREDDY: Heavy rains lead to rising water levels at Laknapur project

RANGAREDDY: Over the past five days, unrelenting heavy rains have led to a significant rise in water levels at the Laknapur project in the Parigi mandal project. The rising floodwaters have transformed the Laknapur project into a brimming reservoir, prompting officials to issue advisories cautioning fishermen against venturing out for fishing activities.

The project, often called the ‘mini tank bund,’ has been inundated with water due to the incessant rainfall, causing it to overflow which poses a risk to people approaching the area, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

With the continuous influx of floodwater, the project has become a site of interest for both locals and tourists from nearby regions. A significant number of visitors are flocking to witness the spectacle of the Laknapur project that transformed into a mesmerising water body.

However, to ensure public safety, the police, in collaboration with the village police, have been deployed to guard the premises and prevent unauthorised access to the flooded area. Cautionary measures are in place to avert potential accidents or mishaps near the surging water levels.

The officials have issued multiple advisories urging fishermen to avoid venturing into the water for their own safety. The rapid rise in water levels poses significant risks for fishing activities, and hence, it is imperative for the fishermen to refrain from entering the flooded project. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take necessary actions to manage any potential emergencies that may arise due to the flooding.