Rangareddy: Leaders set an example

Congress candidate from Kalvakurti, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and his spouse cast their vote in Khanapur on Thursday
Highlights

Rangareddy: Prominent leaders in the region exercised their right to vote on polling day, setting an example of civic responsibility for the people of the constituency. On Thursday, in a significant display of democratic responsibility, the Congress candidate from Kalvakurti, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and his spouse exercised their right to vote in Khanapur under Talakondapally Mandal. In addition, TTD board member Gaddam Sita Ranjith Reddy, along with fellow residents, participated in the electoral process in Yenkapalli village of Moinabad Mandal under the Chevella parliamentary constituency.

Maheshwaram Mandal ZPTC RangareddyZilla Parishad Chairperson, Dr Thigala Anita Harinath Reddy, cast her vote at a primary school in Kandukuru Mandal, Saraswathiguda village of Maheswaram Constituency.

