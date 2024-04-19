Rangareddy: MLA Veerlapalli Shankar inaugurates dance academy

Rangareddy : A new chapter in cultural enrichment unfolded as the Natarajan Dance Academy was inaugurated next to the CMR Shopping Mall on Mahbubnagar Road with the initiative of Swati and Abhilash Masters from Shadnagar town. The grand opening ceremony was graced by Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, who served as the chief guest.

In his address, MLA Veerlapalli Shankar underscored the significance of the arts in human expression, highlighting dance as one of the 36 diverse forms of creation. He emphasised the manifold benefits of dance, particularly its positive impact on health and well-being.



The event witnessed the participation of several distinguished personalities, including Kesampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala, Shravan Reddy, and Tirupati Reddy, among others.

