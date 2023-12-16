Rangareddy: Police bust drug peddling operation

Rangareddy: In a pre-dawn operation on Friday, Kishan Singh, Sub Inspector of Police at Moinabad Police Station, along with his team, apprehended two individuals engaged in the illicit sale of ganja in the suburbs of Srirama Nagar, Surangal, and Venkatapur villages. The suspects, identified as Bhawar Khan and Nitesh Singh, were found in possession of 100 kg of dry ganja, a Swift Dzire car, a scooty, and two mobile phones.

Upon interrogation, Bhawar Khan revealed that he purchased the contraband from a person named Manoj in Padampur, Orissa, for Rs. 5,50,000. The police, led by Kishan, also listed the names and details of individuals associated with the drug trade and are on the lookout for other suspects involved in the drug peddling operation including Sunil Singh, Manoj, Lakshmi Bhai, Raju Singh. The police urged the public to report any related activities.

The case has been registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Section 20(b)(ii)(c) of the NDPS Act-1985 and Section 120(b) of the IPC. The arrested criminals, Bhawar Khan and Nitesh Singh are scheduled to appear before the Hon’ble Justice on the same day.