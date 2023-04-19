Rangareddy: Police solves murder case of document writer Karunakar Reddy

Rangareddy: The murder case of document writer Karunakar Reddy, which created a sensation in Rangareddy district, has been solved by the police. Five people, including Kothur mandal praja parishad (MPP) president Madhusudan Reddy, his brothers Pinninti Vikram Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, driver Mohammad Arif Pasha, and Chittedi Arun Kumar Reddy, were arrested with the help of Shamshabad Special Operations Team (SOT) police. The accused were produced by the police in a media conference organised at the Shamshabad DCP office on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, Karunakar Reddy was kidnapped and taken to Moinabad, where he was severely beaten and repeatedly thrashed him with sticks. He was already dead when he was admitted to Continental Hospital at Gachibowli by the assailants. The police revealed that Kothur town MPP Madhusudhan Reddy had pressured Karunakar Reddy in a documentation shop matter, but he refused to comply. Additionally, there was a fight between them over land deals. Madhusudan Reddy kidnapped and killed Karunakar Reddy, who had also joined hands with Madhusudan Reddy's enemy group in the village, according to the police.

The accused have been charged with murder and will be sent to remand as per the law. The media conference was attended by Shamshabad DCP Narayana Reddy, Shadnagar ACP Kushalkar, and other police personnel