Rangareddy: State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurates development programmes in Shadnagar

Rangareddy : A series of events took place in Shadnagar town, Rangareddy district, on Tuesday, where State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated various development programmes and laid foundation stone for several projects. These initiatives were organised under the auspices of local MLA Y Anjaiah Yadav. The event witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Mahbubnagar Member of Parliament Manne Srinivas Reddy, MLC Surabhi Vanidevi, Cooperative Chairman Raja Varaprasad, and others.

The ceremony in Shadnagar marked the beginning of several projects, symbolising progress and development in the region. These projects included the widening of Keshampet road with an investment of Rs 15 crores, the expansion of the old national highway with an investment of Rs 45 crores, the construction of a state-of-the-art urban library building, the inauguration of a passenger accommodation building at the local MRO office, the inauguration of a 33/11KV electricity substation at Nandigam, and the opening of MLA Camp office in Shadnagar.

During a public meeting held at the MLA camp office in Shadnagar, Srinivas Goud expressed his dissatisfaction with the Congress and BJP parties. He criticised the opposition leaders for their sudden interest in Telangana and accused them of exploiting the state for their political gains. He emphasised the positive impact of the welfare schemes implemented by the current government, such as Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha, and Kalyana Lakshmi, on all communities. He warned that if the Congress or BJP were to come into power, the progress achieved by the State would regress.

MLA Anjaiah Yadav received commendation from Srinivas Goud during the event for his relentless dedication to the development of the constituency. The minister applauded Yadav’s ability to secure funds for numerous projects, ensuring the growth and progress of the region. While the local BJP and Congress leaders criticised MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Srinivas Goud vehemently defended him. He highlighted the MLA’s popularity and influence, stating that even a phone call from MLA could bring a crowd of supporters to his house. The minister assured that 14 MLAs in the joint district, including himself, would firmly stand behindAnjaiah Yadav. He also warned the opposition parties that the unity among Telangana MLAs was unbreakable and any attempts to sway their support would be futile.

He praised the achievements of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, stating that the schemes implemented by the government had become exemplary for the country. He predicted that only the ruling party, BRS, would remain in power in Telangana for another 15 years. He suggested that BRS leaders and activists should promote the government’s welfare programmes among the rural population.

Several dignitaries participated in the programme, including Municipality Chairman Konduti Narender, Former MLA Bhishma Kishtaiah, MPPs Ravinder Yadav and Idris, ZPTC’s Venkatram Reddy and Tandra Vishala, Municipality Vice Chairman MS Natarajan, BRS leaders Syamasunder Reddy, V. Narayana Reddy, Bendi Srinivasa Reddy, Market Chairman Kavitha Manne Narayana, Library Chairman Lakshminarasimha Reddy, Mandal Party President Laxman Nayak, and others.