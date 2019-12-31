Trending :
Rangareddy: State Teachers Union appoints new secretary

The 73rd Council meeting of State Teachers Union (STU) was held in Hayatnagar on Monday. M Ravinder Reddy was appointed as the State Secretary of the...

Rangareddy: The 73rd Council meeting of State Teachers Union (STU) was held in Hayatnagar on Monday. M Ravinder Reddy was appointed as the State Secretary of the Union.

STU district president Md Shafi, general secretary Venu Gopal, secretary (finance) Srinivasa Rao, Basi Reddy, Dayakar, Pramod Reddy and others congratulated him on the occasion. Ravinder Reddy thanked state-level leaders for giving him the opportunity.

