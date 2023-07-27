RANGAREDDY: TUWJ and IJU journalists brave heavy rain for post card movement

RANGAREDDY: In a display of unwavering determination, journalists from the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) and the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) braved the relentless downpour in Shadnagar as they led a post card movement to raise awareness about journalists’ issues on Wednesday. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the journalists rallied together to give a powerful voice to the concerns. Among the key demands put forward by the journalists was the provision of housing for eligible journalists. They stressed that many journalists were currently living in difficult conditions and urgently required proper housing facilities. They urged the authorities to expedite the process of providing houses and housing plots to them.