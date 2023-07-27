Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
RANGAREDDY: TUWJ and IJU journalists brave heavy rain for post card movement
In a display of unwavering determination, journalists from the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) and the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) braved the relentless downpour in Shadnagar as they led a post card movement to raise awareness about journalists’ issues on Wednesday.
RANGAREDDY: In a display of unwavering determination, journalists from the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) and the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) braved the relentless downpour in Shadnagar as they led a post card movement to raise awareness about journalists’ issues on Wednesday. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the journalists rallied together to give a powerful voice to the concerns. Among the key demands put forward by the journalists was the provision of housing for eligible journalists. They stressed that many journalists were currently living in difficult conditions and urgently required proper housing facilities. They urged the authorities to expedite the process of providing houses and housing plots to them.