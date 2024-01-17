Rangareddy: Unidentified woman’s body found

Rangareddy: In a disturbing development, the body of an unidentified woman was found in Pulamaddi village under the jurisdiction of Vikarabad police station on Tuesday. In this regard, police officials, led by the district SP, conducted an inspection at the site of discovery searching for clues about her identity.

The SP revealed that along with technical and CCTV information, specialised teams comprising officers from Vikarabad sub-division police, CCS, and a technical unit have been mobilised to trace the identity and circumstances surrounding the deceased woman.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, the SP urged the public to come forward with any information they might have, assuring confidentiality. Following the on-site examination, the body was sent for a postmortem at the government hospital.