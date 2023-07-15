Rangareddy: L&T, NCC final contenders for Raidurg-Airport Metro

Rangareddy: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and NCC Limited have emerged as the final contenders for the ambitious Raidurg-Shamshabad Airport Metro Project. The two companies were the only participants who submitted final bids for the construction, with a total tender value of Rs. 5,688 crore.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) took a crucial step on Thursday by initiating the process of finalising tenders for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the Raidurg-Airport stretch. The tendering process began after a pre-bid meeting held on June 14, where global tenders were invited for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project. Several national and global organisations, including Allstum, Siemens, Tata Projects, Aircon, RVNL, BEML, PandrolRahi Technologies, and L&T, participated in the meeting. However, only L&T and NCC ultimately participated in the bidding process.

The airport project, which is fully funded by the Telangana government, has recently assigned L&T with the remaining metro connectivity between MGBS and Falaknuma. L&T and NCC have submitted essential documents, including project execution experience, technical and financial strengths, audited financial statements, and bank guarantees, along with a security deposit of Rs 29 crore each. The general consultant and senior technical officers hired by the Airport Metro Rail company will thoroughly examine the details related to these two organisations. NVS Reddy, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail, mentioned that it would take around ten days to evaluate the bids. Following the evaluation, the recommendations will be submitted to the government. The finalisation of the tenders is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

It is noteworthy that none of the other companies that attended the pre-bid meeting proceeded to file bids for the metro project. Metro officials explained that the lack of response could be attributed to factors such as the inclusion of advanced technologies in the tender document, high technical standards, and a strict deadline of completing the metro project within 36 months. Failure to meet the deadline would result in fines of up to Rs. 500 crore. Additionally, sources within the Metro organization revealed that the shortage of skilled manpower may have also contributed to the limited participation from companies.