Rapido joins hands with Telangana Government to enhance job opportunities

Hyderabad: The app-based two-wheeler taxi service, Rapido, along with the Telangana State government is likely to enhance employment opportunities to over 1,000 from the existing 400 in the next two years.

The company is in discussions with the government to increase employment opportunities for youth in the city. The State-level initiative aims to improve entrepreneurship for more than 30,000 people by encouraging them to earn income while driving their two-wheelers.

This initiative also aims to provide employment opportunities and will involve a new round of jobs by Rapido for local people in the city to apply. This move would allow the training of over 600 students to ensure that they stay close to their families whilst having a job and income that is comfortable for their survival.

Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said, "The government's vision to boost employment in the city is our road to entrenching a cohesive and accessible start-up system in and across India. The fresh round of hiring will strengthen the Rapidos's rider and driver growth, digital payments, risk and compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, data, safety and finance technology teams."

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government was taking up a lot of initiatives to encourage the start-up ecosystem in the State. "We are happy to see that Rapido is aligned with us on this goal. With the rising opportunities and the desire among the youth to excel in every field, we are positive that this initiative will be well-received," said Rao.