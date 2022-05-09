Rash driving is cause for Kamareddy road mishap: Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday expressed grief over Hasanpally ghastly mishap. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He said that Telangana government should provide financial aid to kin of the deceased and to those who are severely injured in the mishap. He requested the Transport department to take strict action against those who found in rash driving. He stated that the mishap took place due to rash driving by the driver.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fatal accident in Kamareddy. The PM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the kin of the deceased. PM Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh each ex-gratia to the kin of deceased and Rs 50 for the ones who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Death toll in Kamareddy's ghastly mishap has reached to 9 on Monday morning. It is to mention here that a Tata Ace rammed into a truck killing two on spot at Hasanpalli gate in Ellareddy. Two others died on the was to Banswada hospital and other two succumbed to injuries while on the to Ellareddy government hospital. As per the sources, the deceased were identified as driver Sailu (35), Ajavva, Eeramani, Sayavva, Lachchavva, Veeravva, Nagamani, Yellaiah and Pochaiah. It is said others condition is critical and they are undergoing treatment in Ellareddy hospital. The incident occurred when a Tata ace and truck collided on Sunday evening. All the deceased are from Pitlam mandal Chilargi. The accident took place while returning to hometown after attending a function at relatives "Dashadinakarma" in Ellareddy.