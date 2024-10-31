Rath yatra begins from Tirupati to Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Shri Rama Yantram has started on a Rath Yatra on October 27 from Tirupati to Ayodhya that was inaugurated by Shri Kanch Swami Jagadguru Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal.

The entire Rath Yatra of Shri Ram Yantram will pass through five states with full support from various villages across these states before entering into Shri Rama Nagari Ayodhya Dham on November 16, with the start of Maha Yagam scheduled from November 18 onwards.

The Sri Maha Narayana Divya Rudra Sahita Shata Sahasra Chandi Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagam will be conducted from November 18, 2024 to January 1, 2025, under the guidance of “Agama Jyotirmani” and “Trayividya Bhushana” Brahmarshi Sri Yanamandra Venugopala Shastry. More than 1,200 esteemed vedic scholars from across india will participate. This grand yagam is organised jointly by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, Sri Kanchi Kamakshi Peetham in Kanchi, and Chinmayi Seva Trust in Vizianagaram. After the 45-day rituals, the Sri Rama Yantra will be consecrated at the Ramjanmabhoomi temple.