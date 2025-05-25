Rattled BRS may take action against Kavitha

Hyderabad: As the BRS leadership is likely to take a disciplinary action against the MLC Kavitha, party working President KT Rama Rao has said that coverts would be exposed in the party soon. Referring to Kavitha’s comments, he said that leaders in the party have the right to express their opinions and write letters to highlight some issues. However, leaders should discuss the issues internally without going public.

Addressing the press here, KTR said that BRS was practicing democratic values and encouraged open culture as part of which any party leader or activist could write letters to the party president. Even during the recent (April 27) public meeting of the party near Warangal, several leaders had sent notes suggesting the party president to highlight some issues. The party leadership had received several letters from leaders even during the Parliament elections.

He sought to downplay his sister and MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla’s controversial statement that certain ‘demons’ were influencing their father and party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

Further, the BRS leader demanded the immediate resignation of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following the latter’s name being mentioned in the ED chargesheet related to the National Herald – Young Indian case. Terming it an “unprecedented insult” to Telangana, KTR said if Revanth has any integrity or morality left, he must step down immediately.

In a strongly-worded press statement, KTR pointed out the conspicuous silence of BJP leaders in Telangana, even as their counterparts in Karnataka openly attacked Congress leader DK Shivakumar in the same case. “This exposes the unholy nexus between BJP and Congress in the state,” he alleged, questioning why the Modi government is shielding a scandal-ridden Congress regime in Telangana.

“Telangana has become an ATM for the Congress High Command,” said KTR. “Whenever Delhi Congress needs funds, Revanth Reddy delivers large sums to retain his position.” He accused Revanth of destroying Telangana’s reputation on a national level.