R&B Minister slams State BJP chief Bandi

Khammam: State Roads and Building Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy expressed his anger over the BJP leaders in the district tour. On Friday, Prasanth Reddy along with Minister Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLA Kandala Upender Reddy and MLC Tata Madhusudhan participated in various development activities in Palair constituency in the district.

Speaking at various meetings, Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said the country is looking for BRS rule under the leadership of KCR. He made critical remarks against the BJP government and also slammed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He said, BJP president has turned a blind-eye and did not see the progress made under the BRS government in the State. The Minister said, he (BJP president) wontedly commented on the BRS governments for his existence in the party.

Minister Ajay stated in the meeting, "We are very happy working under the dynamic leadership of CM KCR for striving the development of State in all aspects". He said, the noted schemes of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalayana Laxmi, KCR Kits, KCR nutrition kits were being implemented in only here in the Telangana state led by the BRS.

MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and MLA Kandala Upender Reddy, MLC Tata Madhusudhan speaking on the occasion praised the KCR services in the state.

Earlier the Minsters participated and laid foundation stones and inaugurated works worth around Rs 100 crore in the Palair constituency in the district.