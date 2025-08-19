Re Sustainability Launches Twin Green Initiatives to Advance Circular Economy and Responsible Living

Hyderabad: Re Sustainability Limited (ReSL), Asia’s leading provider of circular economy solutions, today announced the launch of two impactful sustainability initiatives this festive season. These include the 18th edition of its award-winning Green Ganesha campaign (#ReBIGGreenGanesha), in collaboration with 92.7 BIG FM, and the introduction of its smart, app-based waste collection platform, Aakri - Powered by Re Sustainability. The twin initiatives were launched at My Home Bhooja, in the presence of residents who actively participated in the celebrations. Together, these initiatives aim to strengthen the circular economy and inspire eco-conscious responsibility among citizens.

The stakes for sustainable celebrations are high, as evidenced by last year’s Ganesh festivities in Hyderabad, which generated more than 6,000 tonnes of post-immersion waste from Hussain Sagar Lake alone. Traditional idols made from Plaster of Paris (POP) and coated with toxic paints fail to dissolve fully, releasing heavy metals, depleting oxygen levels, and harming aquatic ecosystems.

To counter this environmental impact, ReSL and 92.7 BIG FM are spearheading the "Green Ganesha 2025" campaign. Last year, over 10,000 eco-friendly seed Ganesha idols made of natural clay were distributed across India. This year, the campaign is scaling up with the distribution of 15,000 seed Ganesha idols. Embedded with seeds and organic fertilizer, these idols can be immersed at home in flowerpots, symbolizing new life while directly safeguarding water bodies.

The campaign once again receives strong backing from acclaimed Indian actors Tanikella Bharani & Madhu Shalini, a passionate advocate for the cause, who joined the launch event to rally citizens toward responsible celebration. Community engagement is central to the campaign, with a city-wide used paper collection drive recycling paper into large eco-friendly Ganesha sculptures, alongside interactive on-ground and on-air initiatives led by BIG FM RJs from Aug 19th to Sept 02nd. Alongside Green Ganesha, ReSL introduced Aakri - Powered by Re Sustainability, a smart, app-based waste collection platform designed to simplify everyday waste disposal.

Backed by Re Sustainability’s three decades of expertise in integrated waste management, recycling, and circular economy solutions, Aakri enables doorstep pickup of sanitary waste, used diapers, recyclables, and domestic hazardous waste through a seamless digital experience. Currently active in the southern region of the country, Aakri serves individual homes, gated communities, apartment complexes, and institutions. With a rapidly growing customer base of over 1 lakh users, the platform is transforming how Indian households manage regulated waste, recyclables and is now poised to scale its impact nationwide.













All waste collected through Aakri is processed via Re Sustainability’s robust network of material recovery facilities, advanced recycling units, and state-of-the-art incineration plants. This includes the specialized treatment of sanitary and domestic hazardous waste, handled with the highest levels of safety, hygiene, and environmental compliance. Aakri - Powered by Re Sustainability isn’t just about disposal. It empowers citizens to take part in India’s journey toward cleaner cities, healthier communities, and a zero-waste future. By combining technology, operational excellence, and trusted environmental infrastructure, Aakri brings sustainability right to every doorstep.

"Our vision is to empower every citizen to become a custodian of the environment,” says Mr. Masood Mallick, Managing Director & CEO of Re Sustainability. He further elaborates, “Through Green Ganesha, we offer a tradition-friendly yet eco-conscious alternative that safeguards our water bodies. With Aakri powered by Re Sustainability, we are making responsible waste management simple, safe, and accessible for every household. Sustainability is a shared duty, and together, small actions can create extraordinary impact.”

Speaking about the occasion Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Chief Executive Officer of 92.7 BIG FM, said “BIG FM has always believed in the power of entertainment to drive social impact. With #ReBIGGreenGanesha, we are not only celebrating one of India’s most beloved festivals but also inspiring communities to embrace sustainability in meaningful ways. By bringing together music, culture, and environmental responsibility, we hope to create a movement where every celebration leaves behind not waste, but life. Our collaboration with Re Sustainability is a testament to our shared commitment towards a greener, cleaner future.”











