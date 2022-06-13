Reconstruction works of Pochamma, Bhavani Maatha Temple begins

Kothur: MPP Madhusudan Reddy took part in the inaugural function of Pochamma and Bhavani Maatha temple reconstruction works in Mallapur village under Kothur zone on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MPP Madhusudan Reddy said that those who are in divine contemplation and choose the divine path will live in mental bliss with positive energy without losing morale. He said that everyone should choose the divine path and show love and affection to everyone.

Sarpanch Ravi Nayak, Deputy Sarpanch Pinnanti Harita, Dashrath Nayak, Village Committee Chairman Jayender, Ward members Raju, Naveen, Former Deputy Sarpanch Narasimhareddy, Papi Reddy, Ravinder Reddy, Pandurangareddy, Muralidhar Reddy, Naresh Reddy and others were also present.